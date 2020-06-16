Cameron Classic Cars a dream come true for businessman

The old Sears building has a new occupant with local car dealer Rick Davidson opening Cameron Classic Cars last Friday.

Davidson, who owns and operates Davidson Motors, said Cameron Classic Cars is a dream come true and an opportunity to showcase some of the classic cars and trucks he’s collected over decades.

“This is what I enjoy. I’m getting out of the rental property business and going into something I enjoy. I’ve had old cars forever. I don’t do [restorations]. There are a lot of old car people in this town and surrounding towns. People don’t mind driving to find an older car. I had a guy drive out from Kentucky.”

Throughout his showroom rests legendary muscle cars, pre-muscle car era roadsters and even a few convertibles from the 1950s. Of his many classic cars and trucks on display, Davidson said 1965 Chevrolet Pickup, which has only $17,000 miles and is nearly in mint condition, is one of his prized possessions.

“It was Uncle Roy’s parade truck. It’s got the original bed in it, the big back glass and the original air conditioning in it. It’s a unicorn. It has the 327 automatic and all of that together makes it a unicorn,” Davidson said.

Davidson said since opening last Friday the reaction so far has been positive. Although the building was still in working order since Sears left, optimizing it into a classic car and truck showroom was not easy.

“It’s a good, but scary, feeling. It feels like I just married the place … We did a lot of work on sheet rock, paint, we had to cut in a door and build a ramp to get in and out. We’re not finished yet. We had to strip the floors, clean them and do a lot of work to the back room. It’s just been a lot of cleaning and a lot of work. “

Cameron real estate developer Bruce Witt said, unlike many other incoming businesses looking to open shop in Cameron, Davidson did not seek a handout from the City of Cameron to establish his new business, which hopes to generate more sales tax revenue through buying, selling and trading classic cars and trucks.

“We told the City of Cameron ‘don’t screw this up. We have enough empty buildings in this town and we don’t need more marijuana shops. We need businesses.’ Luckily enough, we found a guy who has a passion,” Witt said.