Cameron Community Park, Cornerstone, Crossroads and Drift Hills listed as potential names for new park

The Cameron Park Board officially narrowed down the list of names for the new community park to four, and will soon seek public input for deciding the new park’s moniker.

Cameron Community Park, Cornerstone, Crossroads and Drift Hills are the four finalists for the new city park name, but Cameron Park Board President Matt Arndt said recognizing the City of Cameron’s past by adding “at Old Somerville” will be incorporated into it regardless of what decision they make.

“Of the four options we’re considering right now, attached to the end of all of them we’re intending to have ‘And Sports Complex at Old Somerville’ on the sign,” Arndt said. “For example, ‘Cameron Community Park and Sports Complex at Old Somerville’ or something very similar. That way, even if we do sell the naming rights at some point, we keep the recognition of our history in there.”