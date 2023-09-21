Cameron Community Park at Old Somerville hosts first soccer tournament

The Cameron Dragon Soccer Club finally had its chance to play on the new fields at Cameron Community Park at Old Somerville last weekend.

As part of the first ever CDSC soccer tournament at the new fields, the club hosted multiple teams from throughout Northwest Missouri as part of a two-day tournament for children all ages.

“It’s awesome. It’s an amazing feeling to actually see everything come to fruition that we’ve been working hard on for the last - at least - five years,” said Chris Wilkinson, a member of the Cameron Park Board. “It’s a very, very wonderful feeling to see these fields being utilitized and seeing different communities come to our town and enjoy it.”

As part of the tournament, teams from Lathrop, Plattsburg, Excelsior Springs and more dropped by the $6.7 million sports comeplex with the younger children playing Saturday and the older players taking the field Sunday. With more and more Cameron children taking up soccer and the 2026 FIFA World Cup bringing in world-class competion in the coming years, Wilkinson believes now is the perfect time to develope Cameron into a soccer town.

“With the way soccer is growning, in the KC metro area and everywhere in the US, it’s getting more and more popular. I think we’re going to see it continue to grow in the next five or 10 years,” Wilksinson said.