Cameron Community Players get ready for their 18th Anniversary show

Cameron Community Players kick off their last week before their Celebration of the Arts fundraiser show on June 8th featuring performances from, “Annie”, “Into the Woods”, “The Sound of Music”, and more from past CCP shows. Director Teri Robinson starts rehearsal with some learning factors regarding theater. “What is Character development?” “Think about your status as your characters in the show,” Robinson says.

The Cameron Community Players is a non-profit community theater ground in Cameron, Missouri that includes theater workshops, auditions, and upcoming shows for the community. Funds from this fundraiser will go to the CCP program to help make it possible to continue theater in the community.

As CCP is revisiting musical numbers from past shows, many of the past Community Player members are returning to perform, in addition to 40 or more kids taking the stage to act, sing, and dance. Cameron Youth Workshop kids have worked hard this year and are excited to share their art with the town.

The 18th anniversery theater show will be on June 8th at the Performing arts Center at 7 p.m.