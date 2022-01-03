Home / News / Cameron Coop expanding grain bin operations

Cameron Coop expanding grain bin operations

Mon, 01/03/2022 - 2:14pm admin

The Cameron Planning and Zoning Commission will decide whether to approve construction of four grain bins as part of an expansion of services by the Cameron Coop. 

During last Thursday's Cameron Board of Adjustments meeting, the group granted a height variant for the project, allowing it to move on for site plan approval by planning and zoning, but not without opposition by Cameron resident Ed Parsons.

"When winter weather is coming on, and all you have is shade at 2:30 in the afternoon, how is the road going to melt? The City of Cameron can't get it all. There will be some ice," said Parsons, who added the estimate 83-foot tall grain bins would also block his access to broadcast television. 

The project, located on land along the 600 block of West Second Street, is nearly identical in size a nearby project approved by the planning and zoning commission in 2019.

