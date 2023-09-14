Cameron couple completes US state capital adventure

Bill and Dee McClellan of Cameron visited the Wyoming State Capitol Building this Spring completing a 10-year odyssey to visit all 50 state capitols. One of their sons notified the Wyoming Governor’s Office of their impending visit. When they arrived in Cheyenne, they were greeted by Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon who gave them a cordial welcome and spent a surprising amount of time with them.

Their 10-year odyssey began following a visit to the capitol building in Bismarck North Dakota. They found the visit both entertaining and interesting. Afterwards they drove into Canada and as they drove, they came up with the idea of visiting all of the nation’s state capitols. On the drive back toward Missouri they stopped at the state capitols of South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa. Their quest was underway.

They quickly found that there are significant differences among state capitol buildings both in outside appearance and with the decor and information on the inside. They developed “favorites” throughout their journey.

Bill found the Kentucky State Capitol to be a favorite with their down-home “Old Kentucky Home” theme. Dee found the Missouri capitol hard to beat, and both of them enjoyed the capitol of Vermont.

The Vermont Capitol was impressive due to the large amount of carved marble décor, and the fact that it was cut and sculpted by a community of Italian artisans who settled in the area. A nearby cemetery featured ornate headstones created by the same artisans, each of which was unique. The material in these headstones came from the “Rock of Ages” quarry located next to Hope Cemetery.

They were impressed with the Capitol of California which featured “booths” that showcase articles and artifacts from all California counties. Each county is responsible for the items in the display and keeping them constantly up-to-date.

They advise travelers wishing to plan a similar quest to be prepared for some “unusual” and unexpected complications along the way. Primarily people need to be aware of any “special events” in a capitol building. In some cases, hotel rooms become scarce, and often more expensive. In addition, there can be instances where a capitol building might have many more visitors than normal.

They ran into this in Arkansas when they happened to arrive on “Kids Day” when some 6,000 school youngsters were present. Bill and Dee took the crowds in stride, even taking photos of youngsters enjoying a meal compliments of Chick-fil-a. The kids wore yellow bandanas and Bill stood at the top of the stairs, acting as the biggest “kid” of all.

In Idaho they happened to arrive during the funeral of a former governor. The atmosphere was generally somber and obvious tourists such as themselves felt out of place. While there may have been a few awkward moments, everyone handled it in stride.

The Capitol Building in Alaska is in Juneau, an island inacessible by automobile. They arrived via a cruise ship and after docking rushed off to see the capitol as fellow travelers went off to restaurants and shopping. It appears the Alaskan capitol receives fewer visitors than other capitol buildings and they commented that security personnel seemed curious as to why they were there!

While most state capitols are impressive buildings, often with domes (such as Missouri), a few capitols were a bit disappointing in both their structure and the amount of historical information.

As a “history nut”, Bill was impressed with the amount of historical information available to the public in the majority of capitol buildings. This was particularly true in Iowa which provided a wealth of information dating back to the Civil War.

Bill and Dee advise that a proper tour of most Capitol buildings requires the greater part of a full day in order to see everything of interest. They advise arriving early and not to be timid about asking questions. Anyone attempting a similar adventure is advised to do adequate research and try to learn if there are any special events scheduled at a selected capitol.

Bill is a native of Cameron and a graduate of Cameron High School. Dee is also a Missouri native. They spent the majority of their married life in Dallas, where they raised three sons. After retirement they decided to move back “home”. They built a home south of Cameron on part of Bill’s homeplace and have become active in the Cameron community. They enjoy the area and the local people and now consider it home.

They are to be congratulated for taking on such an ambitious adventure and for sharing their story with the community.