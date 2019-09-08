Cameron Critters: Skeletor

Skeletor is a 2 year old tan pit bull. When Skeletor was brought to the Cameron Shelter he had not been treated very well. While Skeletor is a very friendly guy who gets along with everyone, he does have some sensitivity in his hind quarters and would probably do best in a home without young children. Skeletor is in our Puppies for Parole program where he has learned to walk nicely on a leash, and will sit, stay and down on command. He is neutered, up to date on shots, housetrained and heartworm negative. If you would like to meet Skeletor or would like more information on him, you can contact Kathy at 816-752-2295 or email her at chatty@hotmail.com