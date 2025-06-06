Cameron Crossing CID Step One in landing the Economic "White Whale" for the City

Cameron Crossing CID First Step in Cameron’s search for the “White Whale”

By Mark McLaughlin, Editor, Citizen-Observer

I learned a lot about Economic Development as a “concept” by attending my first Economic Development of Cameron (EDOC) meeting a week or so ago.

I learned that everything I thought I knew about the process was largely wrong.

The City has worked feverishly in the last nine months to sell parcels of the Cameron Business Park, ostensibly to fund the restoration of City Hall.

Economic Development Director Lance Rains has collaborated with the City Planning and Zoning Committee to reclassify numerous segments of City property, once zoned for heavy industrial development, into commercial and business spaces that would be attractive to incoming businesses and corporate interests.

The Cameron Crossings “Commercial Improvement District” has all but settled an agreement with MOTA/TA Inc. to develop a sprawling pasture space just East of Packard Lane into a TA Travel Center, with an accompanying hotel to be slated as part of the process, and according to MOTA, up to three restaurants, at least one of which would be a sit-down attraction.

The Missouri Legislature’s FY 2025-26 budget, which just passed this session, commits $2.8 billion to a major reconstruction of both directions of Interstate 70 between Kansas City and St. Louis, adding a third lane of traffic across the state each way, between Blue Springs and Wentzville.

That is a multi-year process that will include widening, the reconstruction of bridges, on and off ramps, and shoulders

Over-the-road truckers will seek a quicker, less congested, and less obstructed route to Chicago and the Upper Midwest.

Enter U.S. 36, perhaps someday to become “Interstate 72”, which would link the existing U.S. 36 to I-72 at Hannibal/Quincy, and which runs into Springfield, then connecting with Interstate 55 and a straight shot to the Windy City.

This is a long-term bucket list of Missouri’s Congressional delegation, specifically Congressman Sam Graves. The morphing of U.S. 36 into I-72 in Illinois was the first half of this process, with the Missouri half projected to happen in the next ten to twenty years.

This may be the next major focus of road construction after the I-70 corridor is completed.

Cameron, the “Crossroads of the Nation” then starts to “buff up” again, as its long-time historical DNA would suggest, reclaiming its historic reputation as a travel/transportation hub.

Trucking and commercial transportation interests and their individual drivers become creatures of habit. Once the St. Joe to Hannibal to Springfield to Chicago/Indianapolis connection becomes established, those interests will continue to use it.

That represents a lot of traffic, tourism, and travel dollars for people to come, eat, rest, rinse, and repeat, and establish Cameron as a “pin” on their map.

The Cameron Crossing CID is a “visionary” investment in the community, a probable employment boon for service and hospitality workers, and it breathes some serious life into the community.

The question is…is the community prepared for this?

MOTA’s vision takes into account six weeks’ worth of 2026 World Cup traffic and could be just the beginning.

EDOC’s efforts, under the direction of President Mike O’Donnell, consultant Terry Rumary, and Missouri Economic Development consultants Lori Beckleberg, Shawna Searcey, and Scott Sharp, and Missouri Partnership CEO Suvash Alias presented some of “the basics” of economic development to 60 Cameron business leaders associated with EDOC, the Chamber of Commerce, the Cameron R-I Schools, and other local business leaders.

Economic development, as a concept, has the mission of the city or county to help recruit businesses, retain and expand existing ones, and promote business start-ups, along with advancing the development of affordable housing, which is a challenging issue in Cameron.

Cameron’s EDOC group has done a good amount of this, though it has been, in some quarters, not as successful in landing the “white whale” of economic development, say, a Wal-Mart or Amazon distribution center.

Or, now, like in the rest of the country, a needed AI Data Center…a massive, major project that might be ideally suited to Cameron, if the infrastructure needs for power can be figured out.

Rumary, who joined EDOC after its inception in 2012, was funded in his work by the City until the last two years, when that funding was withdrawn and redirected towards the Rains City Staff position of Economic Development Director.

EDOC has enjoyed its successes, many times in a support role that checks boxes for existing or incoming businesses, and they are a piece of the puzzle in helping the City land the big fish that are sniffing around opportunities in the community.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development assists with its focus on Business growth, community conditions that business looks for when analyzing sites for consideration, and the degree of potentially available workforce in the area.

If one believes that a City dangles a pretty graphic presentation in front of a major developer or corporate interest, in the belief that they will be so enamored of it that they compete for who comes to Cameron, they would be wrong.

According to Rumary and Beckleberg, businesses looking for a home review multiple sites and locations, see the degree to which the infrastructure is complete, and begin working to see what tax abatements or “special considerations” can be worked out with municipalities to sweeten the pot for them.

MOTA/TA and the City worked out a deal that took what may have been a less-than-perfect physical space, one that would require a lot of leveling, hauling of dirt and fill, redesigning the Exit 48 bridges on I-35(just begun this week), and completely changing the face of the space.

While the Cameron City Council was criticized by the Clinton County Presiding Commissioner for “giving too much away”, what that criticism didn’t take into account is that MOTA/TA took a little less perfect space, worked out a favorable taxing status with the “Community Improvement District” process and weighed that Cameron’s unique location and history as a travel hub outweighed the complicating factors.

“These businesses are not looking for a reason to choose a community,” Rumary said. “They’re looking for a reason to eliminate it and move on.”

Alias, of Missouri Partnerships, says that eight major employers a month contact the state of Missouri.

Rumary and O’Donnell commented that they have gotten to know the DED consultants quite well, and Alias, often fielding groundballs from inquiring corporate minds, will call them with an indicator of interest.

“They’ll tell us we have three days to get back to them,” Rumary said. “They’ll have boxes to check off and the process will generally be quick and decisive on their part.”

Time is money, apparently, and so EDOC, City Economic Development, and the Chamber have been working to have those boxes “pre-checked.”

One of the most important questions a corporate interest asks is whether or not the community really wants them to come to town.

Does Cameron want an AI Data Center? Yes. A Walmart Distribution Center? Yes. An Iowa Beef Packers slaughterhouse/processing facility?

Check on the first two, nope on the third.

Alias was quick to note that AI Data Centers and manufacturers are competing hard for the same space.

Cameron, with a minimum of 359 acres currently on the market for sale, represents the kind of area that can sell 50 and 100-acre plots of land quickly, all in one space, and that’s a help.

Alias twice, three times mentioned food processing plants as desperately searching for homes for their enterprises.

Rains, and the City worked feverishly to prevent that from happening, knowing that the most stable, strong potential business and corporate interests want a clean, upscale, upbeat community in which to land.

The discussion begs the question … are we ready for the influx of people giving this community a “hard look”?

From an outside, objective position, housing appears to be the greatest issue. When moderately priced homes come on the market, they are swept up by real estate interests that convert them into high-rent units that aren’t easy for everyone to access. For the community to demonstrably grow in this way, the community needs between 100-200 dwellings, either apartments, duplexes, or simple single-family homes.

Downtown needs to be tidied up and cleaned up (nothing further needs to be said on this), and the abandoned, dilapidated, unkept residential homes in Cameron need to be cleaned up, brought to code, or demolished.

A trip around Cameron for an hour on Thursday morning confirmed for me the absolutely essential nature of proper and aggressive Code Enforcement, perhaps the silent, unaccounted for factor or “long lost” cousin of economic development.

In a roughly ten-block by ten-block area around downtown, I took note of and took pictures of more than twenty run-down, unmowed, unkept private residences.

Just like commercial property owners have to keep their buildings up to snuff, homeowners need to do so as well.

In that area, I only identified five to six “junk” cars sitting in yards.

“Carhenge South”, my creative idea for the week, may have to wait.

In several different quarters…economic development, city government, and cadres of business leaders are all asking the question, what the community’s overall vision is and where it’s headed over the next twenty-five to fifty years.

MOTA/TA and the Cameron Crossing CID are a fifty-year projection into the future, anticipating the seismic change that Interstate 72 could have on what we now call the U.S. 36 corridor.

The only downside for the new development?

It sits at Exit 48, four miles from the I-35/U.S. 36 junction. When new developers consider where they place their projects, every mile away from the major traffic confluence is considered a “cost penalty”.

MOTA/TA obviously weighed that factor and considered the deal it got on the property, and help from the City outweighed those costs.

All good things come back…It appears the critical geographic location of the City, its potential for development, and the desires of its people for better things are beginning to coalesce.

Travel. Transportation. Service. Distribution. Access. Speed.

Our efforts moving forward need to reflect those things, so that we can make the next big “white whale” an offer they can’t refuse.