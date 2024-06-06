Cameron Farmers/Makers Market offers Passports

The Cameron Farmers/Makers Market kicked off on Saturday, June 1st. New this year, they are offering a “Passports” or “Shop Hop” for the local communities. The Shop Hop/Passport is a brochure that lists other towns that have a Farmers/Flea Market, where you can get the passport stamped for a chance at a monthly drawing.

The Hamilton Farmers Market has been working on this project, putting in lots of thought and hard work to attempt to bring the communities together to support each other, and local farmers

and also act as a positive impact for the surrounding area. The Hamilton and Cameron Farmers/Flea Markets are proud to announce that these passport papers are available at any Farmers Markets which include: Cameron, Hamilton, Gallatin, Jamesport, Maysville, Chillicothe, Lathrop, and Trenton.

How to participate: Present this passport at each market, sign in with a Market Manager, and collect a stamp. After you visit all of the markets on your passport and shop-hop around, submit your passport to one of the participating market managers for a chance to win a prize for that month’s drawing. Each month offers a new prize that is donated by each market’s vendors throughout the flea market season.

For more information visit The Old School, or the flea market’s Facebook page.