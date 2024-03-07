Cameron finalizes $3 million for road improvement projects

A three-street, $3.25 million construction project may soon get underway after the Cameron City Council finalized funding for the project Monday.

City of Cameron Finance Director Carman Weigand said securing the certificates of participation - repaid by the 2022 road improvement tax - will finance all projects and allow contractors to begin construction of the next project as soon as they complete construction of the previous project

“They will probably overlap somewhat, but we’re hoping construction of one will be completed, and construction of the second will start. This gets it all done in one [certificate of participation],” Weigand said.

As previously reported by the Cameron Citizen-Observer, the three-street enhancement project will focus on improvements to Northland Drive, Godfrey Street and Harris Street. In a conversation following the first Cameron City Council meeting in February, Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen said Northland Drive will be the first project to get underway in order to provide better access to Cameron Community Park at Old Somerville – a $6.7 million baseball/softball/soccer complex that opened in the Spring of 2023.

Both the Harris Street and Godfrey Street improvements include: street asphalt, curb and gutter, sidewalk and stormwater improvements.

The council also:

• Approved a funding request for a $440,000 design for reconstructing the Cameron Memorial Airport Runway

• Accepted the resignation of Cameron Community Development Director Tim Wymes, who accepted a similar position at a municipality in Illinois

• Received an update regarding communications issues with first responders hand-held and auto radios

Cameron City Council approves more than $3 million in roadwork

Construction of a slew of local road improvement projects may soon get underway following Cameron City Council’s approval of a $3.25 million transportation enhancement package.

The Cameron City Council unanimously approved funding three road projects for work at Northland Drive, Godfrey Street and Harris Street, but did not give a specific outline on when work on the projects would get underway.

“I would like everybody to see we actually are taking care of our streets,” Cameron Mayor Becky Curtis said.

According to the ordinance presented to the council, the three projects that are planned for the next two years. With the $6.7 million Cameron Community Park at Old Somerville opening last spring, city officials made a point to include rebuilding Northland Drive in order to accommodate visitors to the baseball/softball/soccer complex. Godfrey Street improvements include: street asphalt, curb and gutter, sidewalk and stormwater improvements on Godfrey from Fourth Street to Eighth Street and continuing to the intersection of Eighth and Ensign Trace. In 2021, while pitching renewal of the road and transportation improvement tax, city officials listed many of the aforementioned projects, but Cameron City Finance Director Carmen Weigand said pushing the projects out any further would only make them more expensive in the future.

“Through our budget process, we discussed this in depth and figured it was time to do this. We felt like the inflation rates and things would put us farther behind,” Weigand said.