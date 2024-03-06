Cameron first responders hopeful for state-of-the-art communications solution

Cameron Fire Department Chief Mike O’Donnell announced the CFD and Cameron Police Department will tap into the 1/4-cent sales tax in order to resolve an ongoing issue impacting emergency communications.

After months of communication issues preventing CPD officers and CFD firefighters from communicating with dispatch via handheld device or devices onboard emergency vehicles, O’Donnell advised the Cameron City Council of a plan utilizing the city 1/4-cent sales tax to purchase a digital microwave system.

“The landlines are apparently a problem. What we can do is go to a digital microwave and digitally shoot all of the stuff from the towers on both water towers over to our radios,” O’Donnell said. “… That will fix that issue. It’s a state-of-the-art, and up-to-date as of present day. As we all know, things change, but that will fix that problem. For Midwest Mobile, who looked into doing this project, it will be here for quite some time and works with our system very well.”

Cameron Police Department Chief Dan Miller said the communication issue became apparent a few months ago, when first responders noticed difficulty with their handheld communication devices relaying information back to the dispatchers inside the Cameron Emergency Building on Second Street, cattycorner to Cameron City Hall. While communicating with Midwest Mobile, Miller said they discovered an issue with the landlines in the north water tower and the south water tower relaying the communications. Despite efforts from Midwest Mobile in replacing the lines, communication issues persisted.

“We have to hit the tower in front of the PD, so our dispatchers can hear it. At this point, it’s not working with those towers shutoff … There is no power to them. None of our police department radios will work off of the south tower. We’re working off of the main tower right outside of the police department. We had to turn it off, because anytime you have the radios, it’s all garbled and our dispatch can’t hear anything anybody is saying,” Miller said.

Neither Miller nor O’Donnell gave an exact figure on the update with Midwest Mobile, but Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen said they will present a plan to the city council soon.