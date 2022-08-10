Home / News / Cameron Food Pantry and Clothes Closet rebrands as New Life Shoppe

Cameron Food Pantry and Clothes Closet rebrands as New Life Shoppe

Wed, 08/10/2022 - 10:08am admin

The Cameron Food Pantry and Clothes Closet has a new name following a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday in downtown.

During the ceremony, attended by various Cameron government and business leaders, the Cameron Food Pantry and Clothes Closet rebranded itself the New Life Shoppe, but will continue the services that made the not-for-profit group a mainstay. 

“The idea started because someone had the understanding, belief or misunderstanding that the clothes closet was only available for clients of the food pantry. This is open to the public, so we wanted to move on past that thought. We also had problems with people who came in and thought everything was free,” New Life Shoppe Director Gwen Forsythe said.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.

 

