Cameron Food Panty and Clothes Closet Updates

Wed, 07/08/2020 - 1:51pm admin1

FIRECRAKCER SALE- BOGO Free- Clothing, shoes & purses are on sale buy one get one free during the month of July.

CAMERON CLOTHES CLOSET is located at 302 N. Walnut. Always open to the public!! Thurs. 3-6 p.m.; 2nd & 4th Sat. 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. All sales/donations go directly to support the CAMERON FOOD PANTRY

Pop-Up Mobile Pantry

Hosted by Second Harvest Community Food Bank

Where: Cameron Food Pantry / Cornerstone Church- between 4th and 3rd streets and between Walnut and Locust (Alley behind the pantry)

When: Thursdays @ 10 a.m. until they run out- July 16, 23 & 30th

Open to the General Public

Pick up Limit: 5 families per vehicle

For more information 816-632-3663

