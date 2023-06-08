Cameron High School band ends year in performing in Washington DC

Following a whirlwind 2022-2023 season, the Cameron High School Band wrapped up the year performing in the nation’s capital.

While visiting Washington, D.C., the high school musicians performed outside the Lincoln Monument and the US Marine Corp. Museum.

“It was cool getting to go, but kind of hectic with everyone rushing to get everything ready,” said junior trumpet player Sydney Lockridge, who said the band traveled through the night to the nation’s capital after completing the final day of school.

The CHS summer band trip is an event that only occurs every four years. It also allows one final moment for seniors to spend time with their bandmates and juniors an opportunity to begin taking on those senior leadership roles a little early.

“We went from the Whitehouse on the very first day we were there. We hit the ground running ... The coolest part was getting to play in front of the Lincoln Memorial and in front of the Marine Corp. Museum. For a bunch of kids from Missouri, it was different for all of us,” Lockridge said.

During their stay, Lockridge said students not only performed, but visited various historical sites from the Library of Congress, the Korean War Memorial as well as a few night tours. Jacob Jennings, CHS band director, said the students were more than deserving of the trip.

