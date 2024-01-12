Cameron High School Drama Department announces upcoming spring production “This Murder Was Staged”

After opening the new $8.7 million Cameron High School Performing Arts Center with three sellout shows, the CHS Drama Department announced its upcoming Spring production.

During the latest Cameron R-1 Board of Education meeting, CHS Drama Department Teacher Andi Brown announced “This Murder was Staged” will be CHS’ Spring production, and hopes to build from the momentum created during their fall production of “Frozen Jr.”

“We’re gearing up for our Spring play ... It’s a play on words, the show is called ‘This Murder was Staged.’ We try to give our kids various experiences, different genres, different types of plays,” Brown said. “We’ve never done a murder mystery. This is actually a comedic murder mystery, but we’re really excited about it. It will give the kids a new experience and it’s a show for all ages.”

“This Murder was Staged” is a play within a play where, after the fictional play’s director falls to his or her death in the middle of the production, everyone including the cast, crew and even the audience a potential suspect. The play will run Friday and Saturday March 8 and 9. With the show catering to an audience of all ages, Brown hopes to further inspire the love of theater in Cameron’s youth that they stoked last fall during the run of “Frozen Jr.”

“We appreciated the support we received from our board, our administrators and from our community. It was amazing. We had a huge turnout. I saw a lot of board members there. There were tons of administrators there,” Brown said. “The kids loved it. We got to do a little bit for Parkview and [Cameron Intermediate School] were there. It was truly an awesome experience.”