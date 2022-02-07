Cameron High School launches E Sports Team

A new generation of Cameron High School athletes recently took the proverbial field as part of the recent launch of the CHS E-Sports Team.

With E-Sports experiencing exponential growth every year, CHS recently added its team to a growing field of competitors, giving students an opportunity to compete in something they have been passionate about since grade school.

“I watch the Halo Tournaments, the [Apex Legends] tournaments and those kinds of things. It always looked like fun so I gave it a shot to see how I like it,” said first-year varsity gamer Lane Walker. “It’s interesting. It makes me think a little more about how I play the game. I have to focus a little more on winning and not just playing the game to play the game. Everybody here is positive. There is not a negative person here. It’s nice when you have someone cheering for you when you do something cool.”