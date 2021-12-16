Cameron Historical Preservation Society raises issue regarding advertising policy

The City of Cameron and the Cameron Historical Preservation Society continue working for a solution to resolve fundraising issues associated with an effort to save a building in downtown.

As part of an effort to save a three-building structure on the 200 block of Third Street, which dates back to Cameron’s founding, city officials constructed a barrier around it in the event of a collapse that members of the Cameron Historical Preservation Society hoped to sell advertising space on to raise money for the restoration.

“We intend to sell advertising on the walls of this barricade allowing our supporters to display their business signs. When we learned that there is a city ordinance regarding signage downtown, one of our supporters removed his sign at the request of the city,” Cameron Historical Preservation Society Board Member B.J. Reed said.

