Home / Home
Shown here is the original location of Somerville, located along I-35.

Cameron Historical Society suggests name for new city park

Mon, 06/29/2020 - 4:12pm admin1
By: 
Jimmy Potts

The Cameron Historical Society believes the recently approved city park should have a moniker befitting its place the foundation of the city of Cameron.

While representing the Cameron Historic Society, Connie Lintner suggested naming the park Somerville Park – the original location of the present-day city of Cameron before founder Sam McCorkle moved it south to align with the Hannibal-St. Joseph railroad.

“When we saw it, as a historical society, the first thing that came to mind was that was the place where Cameron started,” Lintner said. “That was a place called Somerville. This section of land for 166 years has remained undeveloped. For a time such as this, it is very appropriate that it becomes a city park for Cameron.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, ON STORE SHEVLES THURSDAY.

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media