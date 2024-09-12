Cameron History...In Quilts

The history of quilting can be traced as far back as 3400 BCE. Those early quilts were made primarily for warmth. After the Revolutionary War quilting began to emerge as a type of art. During the years of the Underground Railroad certain patterns stitched into a quilt were used to aid slaves who had escaped from bondage to finding safe passage to freedom. While other quilts might have been utilitarian in design, they still had varied patterns. Some of the most well-known patterns are: log cabin, double wedding ring, nine patch, flying geese, Ohio star, grandmother’s flower garden and Baltimore album, just to name a few.

Although we’re used to hearing about and seeing quilts from our neighboring town to the East, Cameron also has a number of residents with lovely quilts that they enjoying showing. Some of these examples were on display this past weekend, Saturday, August 17th, at the Depot Museum, 3rd Street Fusion, the Cameron Library and the Old School.

Two such quilts shown at the Depot Museum were brought by Betty Reno. These quilts, from the 1800’s, may have traveled by covered wagon from Pennsylvania to Missouri. When looking at either one it is obvious that both were made for warmth. One is made of a heavy fabric that Mrs. Reno remembers draped over a fainting couch. The other is a crazy quilt made from men’s wool overcoats and then backed with fabric from men’s suits. Both are excellent examples of Mrs. Reno’s ancestor’s ability to take fabric that was available and then construct practical quilts for warmth.

Janet Leitterman, too, brought several of her quilts to be displayed. Her husband’s great-great grandmother pieced together a beautiful example of a crazy quilt nearly 150 years ago. A second quilt was sewn around 1900. Technically its pattern is known as a spider web but Mrs. Leitterman stated it was also called a scrappy quilt. Another quilt she displayed is believed to have been created during the Civil War era. Its vibrant colors are done in the chimney sweep pattern.

Perhaps the most unique of the quilts on display at the Depot Museum was given to the Depot Museum by Barbara Drager. She received it from a woman at a Daughter’s of the American Revolution meeting many years ago. Barbara stated, “This woman came up to me and asked me if I was from Cameron. I told her I was and she said she wanted to give me a quilt to enjoy and when I was tired of it to give it to the historical society. She handed me the quilt and walked away before I could find out her name.” Quilted in 1934, (the date is on the quilt) this queen-sized quilt contains 128 hand-embroidered names representing citizens of Cameron who were members of the Rebekah’s--International Order of Odd Fellows, a service-oriented club. Three of the most well-known family names on the quilt are Wyckoff, Leibrandt and Goodrich. This quilt will be on permanent display at the Depot Museum.

If you are fortunate enough to have inherited old quilts handed down through the generations, cherish them. It took a woman many, many hours to create a quilt. She likely made them because of necessity while infusing her love into every stitch. So, whether you display your quilts on the wall or draped over a chair or actually use them on your bed these layers of fabric and padding known as a quilt will continue to fascinate and delight us.