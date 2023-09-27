Cameron HS Homecoming traditions return Thursday after multiple-year hiatus

After a four-year hiatus, the traditional Cameron High School Homecoming Week Bonfire will return this year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as several projects associated with the B.E.S.T. Bond requiring CHS students to park at the bonfire location, the annual bonfire will return Thursday night along with a few other festivities celebrating homecoming week in Cameron.

“I’m super excited about it. I’m ecstatic. I went to the bonfire my eighth-grade year because my cousin was one of the football seniors,” CHS Junior Addi McVicker said. “Since I’m in [student council] we were the ones who first knew about it. When they first told us about it, I was really excited. We’re also bringing back flag football on Thursday night, which is kind of like powderpuff but more coed. That will be exciting. I think the tradition of the bonfire really brings this town together.

The bonfire is far from the only festivities slated for this week. Starting 10:30 a.m. Friday, Cameron High School will host a pep rally, then at 1:30 p.m. the Homecoming Parade will stream through downtown, ending with a few pregame festivities at the Price Pavilion in McCorkle Park. The Dragons will host Savannah at 7 p.m. Friday for the homecoming game, with the “Sounds of Spain” halftime show by the CHS Marching Dragon Band and the homecoming king and queen coronation following the game.