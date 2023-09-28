Cameron HS Homecoming traditions return Thursday after multiple-year hiatus
After a four-year hiatus, the traditional Cameron High School Homecoming Week Bonfire will return this year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as several projects associated with the B.E.S.T. Bond requiring CHS students to park at the bonfire location, the annual bonfire will return Thursday night along with a few other festivities celebrating homecoming week in Cameron.
“I’m super excited about it. I’m ecstatic. I went to the bonfire my eighth-grade year because my cousin was one of the football seniors,” CHS Junior Addi McVicker said. “Since I’m in [student council] we were the ones who first knew about it. When they first told us about it, I was really excited. We’re also bringing back flag football on Thursday night, which is kind of like powderpuff but more coed. That will be exciting. I think the tradition of the bonfire really brings this town together.
The bonfire is far from the only festivities slated for this week. Starting 10:30 a.m. Friday, Cameron High School will host a pep rally, then at 1:30 p.m. the Homecoming Parade will stream through downtown, ending with a few pregame festivities at the Price Pavilion in McCorkle Park. The Dragons will host Savannah at 7 p.m. Friday for the homecoming game, with the “Sounds of Spain” halftime show by the CHS Marching Dragon Band and the homecoming king and queen coronation following the game.
CLICK HERE TO GET A SNEAK PEAK AT TONIGHT'S BONFIRE BY WATCHING CLIPS FROM THE LAST BONFIRE IN 2019.