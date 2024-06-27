Cameron Intermediate School launches to the sky

The Cameron Intermediate School, 4th through 8th grade headed over to the new soccer fields located at the Cameron Community Park at Old Somerville at 8:30 Thursday morning, where teachers and students gathered to shoot off rockets that they made in during summer school. The student’s groups created names for their rockets. Each group’s names were presented via microphone, as they got ready for blast off. CIS students also made tie-dye shirts during summer school with the lettering, “Show Me Games,” to wear during their rocket event.

Students were sent to sit on the side on a towel and blanket as they watched the rockets take off into the sky, watching the “recovery team” chase after the rockets after they parachuted to the ground. CIS provided students with drinks and popsicles to stay cool, as temperatures began to climb early that morning.

Teachers including Chris Eckert, and other staff members helped the kids, instructing them on how to get up their rocket, how to control the rocket launcher devices, and how to prepare for take-off. Students watched in awe as their rockets took off, excitedly jumping and clapping.