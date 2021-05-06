Cameron kids learn lessons on trees for Arbor Day celebration

Parkview Elementary School and Cameron Intermediate School students learned a lesson on the environment from local arborist Matt Arndt while celebrating Arbor Day last Friday.

Arndt, who serves on the Cameron Park Board and owns Matt’s Healthy Woods and Wildlife, spent hours with area students teaching lessons related to Arbor Day while making Kelsey Park and Recreation Park a little greener as part of a tradition spanning more than 13 years.

“It’s fun for the kids. It helps them learn about trees when they’re little and hopefully they’ll carry that on forever. There are always interesting questions ... It’s always fun to hear what the kids have to say, hear what they know about trees,” Arndt said.

