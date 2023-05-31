Cameron leaders recognize those who gave all

The Cameron Community Band, area leaders and dozens of area residents came together at the Cameron Veterans Memorial to honor local military men and women, who sacrificed their lives in service for their country.

Cameron Mayor Becky Curtis served as the guest of honor, spending her allotted time at the speaker’s podium lamenting an America without servicemen and women willing to make the ultimate sacrifice for their country, and a citizenry that forgets those sacrifices.

“This is the day we pay homage to those that didn’t come home. This is the day of solemn contemplation over the cost of freedom. We do not forget. Whether it’s an hour ago or a century ago, we remember,” Curtis said.

