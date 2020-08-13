Cameron Main Street, Cameron Arts Council team for Fall Festival

The Cameron Arts Council will again team with Cameron Missouri Main Street, Inc. for the second annual Fall Festival.

Cameron Arts Council Board Member Gina Reed announced her organization will again join forces with the Cameron branch of Missouri Main Street, Inc. as the pair organize the event with a few changes this year in order to maintain social distancing to fight the spread of COVID-19.

“The [Price Pavilion] will have several performers. We have several booked. We have local artists who just want to perform for the experience,” Cameron Main Street Board Member B.J. Reed said. “… We will have more details, but it will be right before our Glow Run. The Fourth of July Glow Run was such a huge hit and everyone asked me if we could have one when it was a lot cooler. It will be a fall-themed run and everyone suggested we tie it in with the Fall Festival.”

Fall Festival began as part of the Cameron July 4th festivities before the moving to October in order to bring in more attractions and fill a void left by the cancellation of BooFest. Each year, the festival hopes to showcase local artists but with COVID-19 social distancing recommendations likely to remain in effect through the fall, Gina Reed said there will be a few changes in store this year. The masquerade ball that kicked off 2019 may have to wait in this year, as will the youth art showcase inside First Christian Church in lieu of a virtual showcase, but thanks to Main Street’s insurance policy venders and artists will be able to showcase their wares in McCorkle Park.

“We decided not to do a live arts festival. We’re going to do a virtual one. We’re recruiting as many people as we can to participate in fall festival and maybe a thing on Halloween,” Gina Reed said.