Cameron Main Street, Knights of Columbus partner to return St. Patrick’s Day parade

Cameron Missouri Main Street Inc. Board Member B.J. Reed announced the organization will join the local chapter of the Knights of Columbus to continue Cameron’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

During Tuesday’s Cameron Main Street, Inc. Board meeting, Reed announced the organization will assist the Knights of Columbus in organizing the parade and formally return the annual tradition held in secret last year due to COVID-19 recommendations from the Clinton County Health Department.

“We were very excited to learn the Knight of Columbus, due to COVID-19, a lot of their members are older and were a little nervous about hosting a parade this year,” Reed said. “They did not want to give it up forever. So, I asked Pat O’Connor, “can Main Street do it just this year for the kids?’”

Aside from the organization putting the parade together, Reed said not much else will change. The Knights of Columbus will still select the annual parade grand marshal, the parade will maintain its traditional start at 4:03 p.m. and the subsequent St. Patrick’s Day Ceremony at the Cameron Blarney Stone inside McCorkle Park will also take place at its normal time.

“It’s still their thing and when they’re ready to take it over we will give it back,” Reed said. “I didn’t want to see the parade fall by the wayside year after year. If people get out of the habit of doing something every year, they just stop doing it.”

The Board also:

• Discussed collaborating with the City of Cameron to create a plan restoring a potentially dangerous building in downtown.

• Discussed returning Cameron’s tradition of stringing Christmas lights down Third Street.

• Discussed plans for organizing a casino night as part of a statewide bicentennial celebration in May.