Cameron makes $21 million request for federal earmarks

The Cameron City Council unanimously approved a pair of resolutions seeking more than $21,440,000 in federal funds for reconstructing the BB Highway Bridge and the runway at Cameron Municipal Airport.

During the most recent Cameron City Council meeting, Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen said city officials met with Matt Derrick from the office of Rep. Sam Graves regarding both projects and feels both projects meet the criteria for federal funds.

“Eric Stevens (public works director) and I took [Derrick] out and looked at that bridge, and the traffic coming on, the semis going back-and-forth and the damage to the retaining walls when the trucks go by. He saw the difficulty for us to do something in that area given the increased traffic, the hospital there, the truck stop and the traffic perhaps coming down Griffin Road,” Rasmussen said.

Repairing the BB Highway Bridge as a result of added traffic was one of the reasons for Cameron Regional Medical Center originally opposing construction of the adjacent Love’s Travel Plaza and Country Store. In October of 2021, CRMC Attorney Blaine Markey cast doubt on how long the now 60-year-old bridge would last from constant truck traffic, and how congestion could impact patients bound for the emergency room. Cameron Regional Medical Center later dropped the lawsuit a few months after Love’s opened in January of 2022.

As for the airport, last year the Cameron City Council unsuccessfully lobbied for federal funds replacing the runway at the request of Cameron Memorial Airport Manager Eric Evans. Evans said issues with the runway steam from stress fractures in the concrete. Through use, as well as hot and cold seasons contracting and expanding the concrete, small micro fractures that are visible using Google maps developed. The new concrete used for the runway would significantly longer and add another 1,000 feet to the runway. This would give pilots additional room for error when landing in wet conditions or aborting a takeoff in the event of an emergency. By taking no action, the fissures will only increase in size.

“A small airplane, it wouldn’t effect much, but hitting the runway at 90 miles an hour (in a larger jet) and having a blowout, it could be a big deal,” Evans said.