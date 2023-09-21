Cameron man, already incarcerated, receives child pornography charges from Clinton Co. district attorney

A Cameron man already facing up to 7 years in prison after his wife allegedly caught him sexually assaulting his daughter may receive a bit more time following additional charges filed by Clinton County District Attorney Brandi Lou McClain.

Last Thursday, McClain filed two additional charges of child pornography possession in addition to Burandt’s previous charge of child endangerment.

Earlier this month, officers with the Cameron Police Department arrested James Matthew Burandt, 39, of Cameron, after his wife allegedly walked in on him molesting her daughter.

According to a probable cause affidavit by Cameron Police Department Det. Steve Smith, the mother, referred to as Witness 1, reported she had gone to her bedroom and opened the door to find the child, referred to as Victim 1, with Burandt inside the bedroom with the lights off. During an interview with Witness 1, she advised the victim had stated, “Thank you for saving me, Mommy. Now I’m safe.”

The investigation began after another victim, referred to as Reporting Party 1, contacted the CPD regarding a series of sexual assaults that occurred over a four-year period ending when she turned 12. Smith stated Burandt would have her send explicit images via text. If she did not cooperate, then he would get mad and make her feel guilty. Smith later stated the texts provided by Reporting Party 1 dated back to January of 2022. While speaking to police, Reporting Party 1 said she had been in contact with her juvenile brother, who told her his mother and father were fighting after the mother discovered her daughter with Burandt.

Due to the information provided, the CPD requested a Clinton County search warrant. Upon arrival at Burandt’s residence, Det. Bryson Janovec asked Witness 1 about the argument between she and Burdandt.

Following Burandt’s arrest, a source close to the family reached out to the Citizen-Observer. The caller, who for the safety of the children, requested to remain anonymous said the children are fine but not in the custody of the mother.

“The reason she doesn’t have custody of them right now is because she got failure to protect. She had know before what kind of person [Burdandt] was,” the source said. “... She had caught him doing this before, and didn’t say anything. She kept him in her house, kept him around her daughter. The night this happened, she told them to go back to sleep in the same house as him. She had 24 hours to go to the police, and she didn’t.”