Cameron man arrested after mother allegedly walks in on him sexually assaulting her daughter

A Cameron man faces a felony charge after a woman allegedly walked in on him sexually molesting her daughter.

James Matthew Burandt, 39, of Cameron, could face from 1 to 7 years in prison and a $10,000 fine for the charge endangering the welfare of a child while engaging in sexual conduct as a parent or guardian following his Friday morning arrest.

According to a probable cause affidavit by Cameron Police Department Det. Steve Smith, the mother, referred to as Witness 1, reported she had gone to her bedroom and opened the door to find the child, referred to as Victim 1, with Burandt inside the bedroom with the lights off. During an interview with Witness 1, she advised the victim had stated, “Thank you for saving me, Mommy. Now I’m safe.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES WEDNESDAY.