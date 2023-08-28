Cameron man arrested after threatening to blow himself up

A Cameron man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly bringing a homemade explosive to the Cameron Right Choice last Thursday.

Claiming he wanted to go out with a bang, and believing he would go to prison after allegedly lighting fires at Cameron fuel stations a week earlier, Caleb Raymond Levi Eads, 31 of Cameron, constructed an explosive made from muzzleloader black powder pellets wrapped in paper and plastic, then contacted the Cameron Police Department.

According to a probable cause statement by CPD Officer Devin White, the Cameron Police Department received a call from Mr. Eads wanting to speak with me. Mr. Eads said he had made an explosive device and wanted to talk. Mr. Eads said he was at Right Choice gas station. I knew that Right Choice was open and would be occupied with customers at that time of the evening. Right Choice also had working fuel pumps at the station. I asked Mr. Eads what type of explosive he had. Mr. Eads stated he had muzzleloader black powder pellets wrapped in paper and plastic.

