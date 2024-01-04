Cameron man charged after 100-mph chase with daughter inside

DeKalb County District Attorney Erik Tate filed multiple felony charges against a Cameron man, who allegedly led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase last Spring with his 3-year-old daughter.

Casey Allen O’Dell, 31, received charges of felony endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest, property damage and several misdemeanors after an encounter with Cameron Police Department Patrolman Trevor Stark.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed by Stark last March, I observed a tan Buick Century fail to signal a lane change onto westbound US 36 Highway from the onramp from US 69. Before initiating a stop on the vehicle for the signal violation, and as the vehicle was traveling westbound, I observed it failed to drive on the right side of the roadway by activating my red and blue emergency lights and sirens. The tan Buick continued to travel westbound until it finally turned off and stopped on the shoulder of McElwain Drive.

Stark later stated he exited his patrol car, approaching O’Dell, but before he could make contact, the driver took off – initiating the chase. From McElwain, the pair raced down US 69, US 36, back to McElwain then Harris and Rogers Road. At State Route EE, CPD Sgt. Erick Belshe joined the chase, and made contact with O’Dell’s Buick. After driving over a set of tire deflation sticks, O’Dell’s Buick came to a stop at SE Rogers Road. Once they put O’Dell into custody, an officer at the scene discovered a juvenile child in the rear passenger seat.

After surrendering to authorities, O’Dell allegedly admitted he initiated the chase due to outstanding warrant, which CPD officers discovered included: a charge of hit-and-run and a charge of child neglect out of Buchanan County, as well as a municipal careless driving charge out of St. Joseph.

O’Dell attended an arraignment hearing Dec. 15 and has a plea/trial setting scheduled for Jan. 12 of 2024.