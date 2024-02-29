Cameron man charged with felonies after car, foot chase

A Cameron man’s pre-Christmas rendezvous from apprehension resulted in a felony charge.

More than a month removed from allegedly attempting to avoid arrest for possession of methamphetamine, last week Clinton County Prosecutor Brandi Lou McClain charged Jeremiah James Butcher, 51, of Cameron with felony possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The alleged chase began around 8 p.m. December 14, when Cameron PD Officer Brendan Ness noticed Butcher’s vehicle failed to come to a complete stop at Eighth Street and Pine. Ness initiated a stop, but instead of pulling over, Butcher weaved his car through Cameron residential streets until, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Ness, Prior to coming to a complete stop at Eighth Street near Pine, [Ness] observed the passenger side door of the vehicle come open and observed the passenger of the vehicle jump out of the vehicle, roll on the ground striking a street sign - spinning the passenger around to his feet. The passenger fled the scene heading southbound on foot through the backyards of nearby residents. Mr. Butcher was taken into custody.

While searching a backpack allegedly discovered in Butcher’s vehicle, investigators found a loaded syringe containing a liquid believed to be methamphetamine, baggies containing approximately 1 to 2 grams of crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, as well as several baggies, scales and other drug paraphernalia.

At the time of publication, Butcher remains in the Clinton County Jail on $5,000 bond.

St. Joe man charged after threatening to “shoot up” CRCC

A St. Joseph man faces a felony charge after allegedly making a terroristic threat to staff members at Crossroads Correctional Center last week.

Last Tuesday, Cameron dispatchers received a call that Ronnie Rice, 53, allegedly vandalized a vehicle investigators later discovered belonged to him and, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by CPD Sgt. Ryan O’Boyle, [Rice] was located and stopped by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on US 36 Highway, just west of Cameron city limits a few minutes later. [Rice] was detained while officers obtained more information. [Rice] appeared agitated and belligerent … It was also determined [Rice] did make open threats to shoot up the prison facility that were heard by at least two employees.

O’Boyle also stated Rice had a previous arrest last November for felony harassment, and authorities also believe Rice was involved in an incident in February of 2023, where witnesses saw him wielding a knife.

At the time of publication, Rice remains in custody at the DeKalb County Jail on $100,000 bond.