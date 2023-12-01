Cameron man earns third violent felony charge since March

A Cameron man had his bond from a previous violent crime arrest revoked after Cameron PD officers arrested him again Saturday night on charges of felony third-degree assault and felony domestic assault.

Around 9 p.m. Saturday evening, Cameron PD Officer John Baker responded to a physical altercation in an apartment complex. Upon arriving, Baker discovered two men in a scuffle including Ducharme, who allegedly stated the male victim pushed him, and Ducharme responded by punching, setting off the brawl. After detaining Ducharme, Cameron PD Sgt. Ryan O’Boyle received statements from the male and female victim that Ducharme attempted to attack the female victim. He struck the male victim several times in the face, and the victim had swelling above the right eye and a bloodied nose.

Baker stated, it should also be noted that Cameron police had been over to the residence multiple times earlier in the day and have responded to many domestic disturbance calls involving [the female] victim and Mr. Ducharme over the past several months. Last September, Cameron PD officers charged Ducharme with felony second-degree domestic assault. Prior to the September arrest, Ducharme had been convicted of three other domestic assault charges including one from March of 2023.