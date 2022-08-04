Cameron man faces felony charges after deputy finds 2.5 pounds of marijuana

Despite having a license for medical marijuana, a Cameron man faces multiple felony charges following a traffic stop by Clinton County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Dakota Dredge last Thursday.

Kolby Shane-Lee Karnes, 22, of Cameron, received charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance after a traffic stop initiated by Dredge after he allegedly clocked Karnes traveling nearly 100 miles-per-hour around 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

Dredge said, according to a probable cause statement filed last Friday, my moving radar indicated the vehicle was traveling at 96 miles-per-hour in a 70 miles-per-hour zone. I sped up to reach the vehicle, while doing that the vehicle cutoff a truck using no turn signal and crossing the fog line of [the passing lane] then back to the [the cruising lane] fog line. I activated my lights and sirens and initiated a vehicle stop. Dredge further stated, when he approached Karnes’ Kia Forte, Karnes said he had a medical marijuana car and “pounds of marijuana in the vehicle.”

After running Karnes’ medical marijuana card through dispatch, Dredge stated Karnes had a medical marijuana license, granting him no more than 4 ounces per month. After placing Karnes in custody, Dredge found a black tote in the back seat containing multiple vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana weighing 2.42 pounds and each label ICC. Dredge noted the bags seemed prepared for individual sale.

Although making his initial court appearance Monday, Karnes remains in custody at the Clinton County Jail without bond.