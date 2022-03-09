Cameron man receives multiple felonies after alleged domestic assault

A Cameron man faces multiple felony charges following an alleged domestic assault involving the discharge of a shotgun.

John Gienapp, 38, of Cameron, remains in the custody at the Caldwell County Detention Center and arraigned Tuesday following an alleged altercation resulting in charges of felony unlawful use of a weapon, felony domestic assault, felony property damages, felony possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jonathan Shelton and a pair of troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to Gienapp’s at the 3000 block of Buck Road after receiving a call at 5 p.m. Jan. 16 from the victim, who claimed Gienapp became irate because it took too long for the victim to bring his food. When the victim arrived at the residence, according to a report filed by Shelton, he observed an upstairs window to be broken with glass littering the driveway and a television and other items to be laying on the ground as if they had been thrown through the window.