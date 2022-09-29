Cameron Marching Dragons, color guard place at Carrollton Marching Competition

The Cameron High School Marching Dragon Band put their talents to the test, placing in the top three in multiple events at the Carrollton Band Day.

The Dragons finished second in field show, color guard, and fourth in parade as part of their first contest of the 2022 season with the Cameron MarchFest just a few weeks away.

“Since the days of Thomas Price ... This band has only been competitive on the street or in the parade competition. They’ve never taken their home field show and performed it at a marching festival alongside the drumline and the (color) guard competition or parade. This was a big step for our kids. Cameron has never been known to be a competitive band. This is our first step to being competitive,” CHS March Dragon Band Director Jacob Jennings said.

This year, the Dragons performed their halftime show centered on the score from the Pixar classic “How to Train Your Dragon.” While preparing for their debut performance during the Lincoln Prep. home opener, senior drum major Reagan Lodder said the variety of moving pieces required made it one of the most difficult shows of her high school music career.

“The judges are retired or current band directors at the collegiate level that work with really esteemed college bands. To hear them say Cameron is doing all of the right things, with the scores panning out to show that, it’s a good thing for our kids and for us as teachers because it tells us what we’re doing is working,” Jennings said.