Cameron Marching Dragons practice safety during summer camp

Cameron High School football fans will see a much different halftime show than they’re accustomed, but will hear the same great sound from one of the area’s premiere high school music programs.

With a new band co-director Jacob Jennings, and under COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, the Cameron Dragon Marching Band kicked off its preseason camp under unprecedented circumstances Monday in preparation for the August 28 home opener against Northeast Kansas City.

“The way [it] was described is football will have limited attendance and for the duration of the game we will be allowed bleachers that we will be seated on to play during the game, as usual,” said second-year CHS Band Co-Director Clint Kubala. “The pep tunes, the shorts and songs you recognize as we play. At halftime, we will come out on the field spaced out. We will have a formation but we will be sitting in, but playing our show music that we have.”

