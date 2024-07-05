The Cameron Market, highlights past and introduces new products

October 7, 2023, was the 10th anniversary of purchasing “Country Mart” for owners Tony and Ronni Clark. The store underwent several renovations after it was purchased in 2013, including new equipment and the addition of a pharmacy and the floral and gift department, a large sit-down area for the deli, and the largest salad bar in the area. The addition of these departments has given shoppers a more comprehensive shopping experience. At that time, The Cameron Market replaced the open-front dairy and lunchmeat cases, the temp rack system that powers all of the store’s refrigerated cases with the newest protocol unit, and other items to reduce its carbon footprint. Ten years later, The Cameron Market is still making progress toward the important goal of reducing its carbon footprint.

New cases have replaced the island and have had the biggest effects on the store. The Cameron Market created a deli/sushi island with a four 4 deck refrigerator case that features the top selections and products of deli meats, cheeses, and specialty items. For clients searching for quick meal alternatives, the store has prepared a large assortment of fresh “grab n’ go” options, such as sandwiches, wraps, deviled eggs, and much more. There is a sushi chef on staff who can assist with particular requests and needs, handle orders, respond to inquiries from customers, and of course, showcase his specials. The bakery, which features fresh baked goods and decorated cakes has two new cases next to the salad bar. A large 20’ beverage case featuring great assortments of pop, tea, energy drinks, and iced coffee selections was added replacing the stand-alone coolers.

The Cameron Market was the first in town to bring specialty coffee to the community with Mother Earth Coffee a few years back. They have now added gourmet popcorn and cotton candy, which has proven to be very popular. All popcorn is made fresh daily in store and has several flavors including, kettle corn, caramel, cheddar, and specialty flavors which include Oreo, dill pickle, Cheetos, royal blend, birthday cake, green apple and other fun flavors. Currently, the Cameron Market is working on a special flavor, “Dragon Corn” which will be a black and gold colored popcorn, celebrating the pride of our Cameron Dragon team. The Cotton Candy flavors for now are blue raspberry and strawberry, but more flavors are to come. “We have only been doing popcorn and cotton candy for a few weeks and sales have exceeded expectations and customer feedback has been tremendous. We have a hard time keeping the freshly made cotton candy on the shelf as well as many flavors of popcorn,” Owner of Cameron Market, Tony Clark says.

The Cameron Market is proud to offer a hometown store in the community that specializes in “fresh” departments like meat, deli, bakery, and produce. Meat is cut fresh in store, unlike most super stores that are packaged in a factory. The store still has cashiers, but also a self-checkout option that allows customers to quickly get in and out of the store. They offer online shopping through their website http://www.cameronmarket.com with free pickup or delivery options. The deli department features fried chicken and freshly made entrees every day and sides, a salad bar, and catering. Tony talks about the store’s roots “We are proud to be a 3rd generation family-owned business and our son works in store hoping to continue the tradition as 4th generation ownership, “ he says. “It’s about the people, our employees are an extended part of the family and we absolutely consider this a store-family. We strive to greet and treat our customers as part of the family. That is what a local hometown store should be.”