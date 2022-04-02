Cameron Market named business of the year at Cameron Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet

In its return from a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cameron Area Chamber of Commerce made up for lost time while recognizing area business and community leaders Friday night.

Hundreds filled the Cameron Old School ballroom for the event, which also featured an auction filled with items donated by area businesses, and serves as the Chamber's biggest fundraiser.

"It's really great to see everyone. It's been quite the ride the last couple of years. We've all been through this together, so thanks for coming out ... How crazy has it been the last couple of years? Wow. We've been through pandemics, and all kinds of other things. As a business community, we've been thrown nothing but curveballs for a while. I think now, after a few years, we've learned to see them coming and combat them pretty well," said Josh Strong, chamber president. "We have watched businesses mold, juke right or left, barely hang on and, unfortunately, we have lost some businesses. But the positive point of view from through the last couple of years that I see is anytime there is a correction in any market, there is an opportunity for new life. And we've seen that here as well. Where new businesses come to town."

