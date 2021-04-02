Cameron Market owner announces future First Friday events

Friday mornings at Cameron Market may become the new place learn about the community, upcoming events and network with likeminded individuals.

Cameron Market Owner Tony Clark, who also serves on the Cameron Area Chamber of Commerce, announced the First Friday Coffee, beginning at 7 a.m. and featuring speakers discussing a variety of Cameron-centric topics while also offering an opportunity for members of the business community to network and share ideas.

“We’re really excited to start a new networking opportunity the first Friday of every month. It’s appropriately called First Friday Coffee featuring Mother Earth Coffee,” Clark said. “… We have a great community and to let people know the exciting things that are coming up. We’re excited to be a part of it and do what we can to spread the message of Cameron and the great things that are happening in the community.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES THURSDAY.