Cameron Maternity Closet, Diaper and Supply Delivery helps the Community

The First Baptist Church of Cameron hosted the Cameron Maternity Closet, Diaper and Supplies Delivery Drive provided by The Pregnancy Resource Center from St. Joseph, Saturday,June 8th from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Pregnancy Resource Center invited pregnant moms, new moms, and mothers of young children to the community event offering maternity and baby clothes (of all genders), diapers, wipes, and miscellaneous baby supplies. The PRC is accepting donations, or gently used items, to help moms in need. Everything at the maternity drive was things that was from donations. According to Volunteer member, and Director of PRC, Libby Owens, this is the 26th year for the Pregnancy Resource Center since it was founded, however, this is the 5th year that the PRC has been able to travel to Cameron and make events such as the Maternity Drive possible. Members Marcia Smith, Libby Owens, Kathy Lockridge, and Gem Damico also hosted a drawing where mothers had a chance to win diapers, a playpen, or a stroller. The first 50 people who walked through the door were able to receive a free package of wipes and diapers, encouraging moms or moms-to-be to come to check out this event.

The Pregnancy Resource Center also offers prenatal parenting classes, Volunteers were on hand at Saturday’s event to encourage pregnant women mothers to sign up for those classes. Classes are offered in St. Joseph and also via Zoom Call. Owens hopes to offer classes in Cameron soon, and also hopes to be back for another Maternity drive in September.

“We are very fortunate to be able to do this, all because of donations, we can’t thank everyone enough”, says volunteer member, Marcia Smith.