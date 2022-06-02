Cameron Memorial Day ceremony honors fallen soldiers

The Cameron Community Band, and dozens of area residents, helped celebrate the sacrifice of America’s fallen military men and women during Monday’s Cameron Memorial Day Service at the Cameron Veterans Memorial.

With rain forcing last year’s ceremony inside, the late spring weather added a bit more ambiance to the preceding that honored those who gave their lives in defense of freedom.

“Memorial Day, once known as Decoration Day, originated in the years following the Civil War. It became an official holiday in 1971 ... Today, Memorial Day, is a special day for remembrance and honor of those who died in active military … This weekend, I’m sure many of you have gone to decorate gravesite and remember those who you have lost. This Memorial Day, let us join to remember, and honor all of the great men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.”