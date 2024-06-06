The Cameron Municipal Band is back

The Cameron Municipal Band kicked off their concert in the park on May 30th at 8:00 p.m. after performing at the Memorial Day event, celebrating 158 years and their pride in the community. The band will perform every Thursday at 8:00 p.m. through August 18th. These concerts are free of charge and held at McCorkle Park at the Thomas Price Pavilion.

Celebrating 158 years, Ann Goodwin-Clark, band director of The Cameron Municipal Band was blessed with another year to perform for the Cameron community. The program involved “An American Fanfare” by Rick Kirby, “Second Suite in F” by Gustav Holst, “Tenth Regiment” by R.B. Hall, “Gabriel’s Oboe” by Ennio Morricone, “Pachinko” by Paul Yoder, “On the Mall” by Edwin Franko Goldman, “Lassus Trombone” by Henry Filmore, “Jitterbug!” by Robert Buckley, “Highlights from Camelot” by Lerner, Lowe, arr. Yoder, “His Honor” by Henry Filmore, and “The Star-Spangled Banner” by Key and Arr. Sousa.

Ann highlights the program’s song “Gabriel’s Oboe” featuring Emilie Vinyard, a recent Cameron High School Graduate who performed a solo in front of the Cameron community. Emilie received many honors in her high school and middle school career. She received “All-State Honors” for three years of high school, and participated in Northland Youth Symphony for five years. “She has really become an outstanding Oboist,” Ann says.

Emilie was a student of Jake Jennings and Kayla Slagle. She will be heading to Truman State University in the Fall where she intends to study music and pediatrics. Anne also draws attention to the artwork that the kids of Cameron Intermediate School have done outside the pavilion. She also expresses gratitude to Kay Leeper, the art teacher at Cameron Intermediate School, for sharing her enthusiasm for art and for showcasing the students’ talent in previous art displays and with the Cameron community.

Lastly, Ann highlights Robyns, a local restaurant in town for sponsoring, and providing the community with free ice cream as they watch the band play, The Cameron Historical Society for passing out the ice cream and providing a concession stand with drinks and goodies to raise money, Betty Reno for preparing the program, and another sponsor, The Cameron Ambulance District for printing the program.

The Cameron Municipal Band would like to thank the Cameron Community members for coming out and enjoying their program.