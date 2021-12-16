Home / Home
Hundreds fill the Cameron United Methodist Church for the Cameron Municipal Band’s holiday concert, “Comfort and Joy: Songs of the Season”.

Cameron Municipal Band plays “Comfort and Joy: Songs of the Season” to full house Sunday

Thu, 12/16/2021 - 1:56pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

The Cameron Municipal Band resurrected a holiday tradition in front of hundreds last Sunday inside the Cameron United Methodist Church. 

As part of their holiday concert, “Comfort and Joy: Songs of the Season” the municipal band treated attendees to more than an hour of songs centered around Christmas.

“It was so much fun … We were thrilled with the crowd. This band always steps up and plays so well. I’m so grateful for the talent of these folks and the support of our community. We had people from Chillicothe, north of St. Joseph and Bethany. We’ve been very blessed,” CMB conductor Ann Goodwin-Clark said. 

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media