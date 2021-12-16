Cameron Municipal Band plays “Comfort and Joy: Songs of the Season” to full house Sunday

The Cameron Municipal Band resurrected a holiday tradition in front of hundreds last Sunday inside the Cameron United Methodist Church.

As part of their holiday concert, “Comfort and Joy: Songs of the Season” the municipal band treated attendees to more than an hour of songs centered around Christmas.

“It was so much fun … We were thrilled with the crowd. This band always steps up and plays so well. I’m so grateful for the talent of these folks and the support of our community. We had people from Chillicothe, north of St. Joseph and Bethany. We’ve been very blessed,” CMB conductor Ann Goodwin-Clark said.

