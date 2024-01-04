Cameron Municpal Band fills Cameron High School Performing Arts Center for 10th annual Christmas concert

The Cameron Municipal Band celebrated the 10th anniversary of their Christmas concert in grand fashion after hosting the event inside the new $8.7 million Cameron High School Performing Arts Center.

The performance featured an eclectic smattering of familiar tunes and new takes on Christmas classics, as well as a visit from Santa Claus to close out the show.

“It was wonderful to see so many people, and feel the warmth of the season. It felt like it was everywhere, and with live music, there is nothing like it,” Cameron Municipal Band Director Ann Goodwin Clark said.

Goodwin Clark said the highlight of the event was playing alongside the Cameron High School Band, which Clark directed for years before retiring in 2019.

“I thought it would be a great way for them to connect our students to their municipal band to show them music goes on after high school, after college and well into later years,” Goodwin Clark said. “I have a great fondness for that program, having been in it for five years. It just seemed like the perfect fit. One of the things I was always told was, ‘When you’re in school you rehearse a lot of times for one (performance). The truth is, as a professional, you perform a lot of times and maybe rehearse once.’ It just all becomes thinking on your feet.”

The CMB Christmas Concert also represented the band’s final performance of 2023. The Band will take a five-month hiatus until their Memorial Day concert in May.

“I love seeing everybody. It’s almost like we’ve never been apart, but because so many of us (in the band) are educators, we see each other at various band festivals ... I really do think everybody enjoys that Christmas concert. As busy as musicians get this time of year, I think everybody enjoys that for sure,” she said