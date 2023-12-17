Cameron officials celebrate completing lengthy process of paving Griffin Road

Cameron motorist began driving along the recently reopened Griffin Road after city officials opened the $750,000 project to the public last Thursday.

City of Cameron Mayor Becky Curtis took the first legal trip down the recently paved Griffin Road, which culminated years-long process beginning with a few nearby homeowners looking to make a difference in 2021.

“I’m just glad it’s done. I’d like to thank all of the contractors and engineers, Cheyrl Kleim (nearby resident and all of the city workers

Although in development for more than a decade, traction on the project did not get underway until a group of nearby residents, including Kleim, demanded the city council take action due to health concerns regarding dust kicked up along the busy, then gravel, thoroughfare.

“We appreciate the opportunity to work for the City of Cameron, and now we have a gravel road that’s now asphalt,” said Cory Phillips with Cameron-based CP Excavating. Naomi (Oitker) Daldalian designed the road.

Despite opening the road to the public, during Monday’s Cameron City Council meeting Mayor Curtis said contractors will put the finishing touches on Griffin Road in the near future.