Cameron officials unveil first of seven planned historical plaques

Wed, 07/06/2022 - 2:54am admin

City of Cameron and Cameron Train Depot Museum and Historical Society officials unveiled the first of seven historical markers signifying important events in Cameron’s history.

Following a two-year effort by former Cameron resident Paul Fiddick, dozens were onhand last Thursday as part of a dedication ceremony at the historical marker’s location between Cameron Intermediate School and Cameron Veterans Middle School. 

“It’s a great project for the community. This is vision Paul Fiddick had for Cameron. He’s a longtime Cameronite and he wanted to give back to the community and do something positive for the community,” Cameron Community Development Director Tim Wymes said. “He approached the city about two years about this historical plaque project. There have been a few hiccups, but nothing we could not overcome as far as getting the wording, the language for the plaques, getting the breakaway devices for the plaques.”

