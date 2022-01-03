Home / Home
Shown here is an image of the “Great Pershing Balloon Derby” in Brookfield, which typically takes place each September. Last week, the Old School of Cameron Historical Preservation Society announced it will host a balloon festival in June.

Cameron Old School announces summer hot air balloon festival

Mon, 01/03/2022 - 2:22pm admin
Jimmy Potts

The Old School of Cameron announced it will host the first ever “Cameron Hot-Air Affair” balloon festival June Fourth and Fifth, at the Cameron Municipal Airport.

Denise Maddex, director of the Old School of Cameron, said the idea for the Hot Air Affair came to her in a dream.

"I dreamed of having a balloon festival. Why? I don’t know. I thought, Cameron has never done this as before to my knowledge. I mentioned this to a few people and each of the said “that’s a great idea.” And here we are, and that was six months ago,” Maddex said. “This is huge. I don't think I can even say the word ... I don't think there has been anything, since air shows, that big. Every day I go on and check by event page and w hit 52,000 people reached. It's really not even been [publicized].”

