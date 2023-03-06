Cameron opens new performing arts center

The new $4.2 million Cameron High School Performing Arts Center opened to the public for the first time while hosting the Midland Empire Conference Arts Festival Saturday.

Following a multiple-year construction process kicked off by the passage of the 2021 Cameron R-1 School District B.E.S.T. Bond, the new facility hosted hundreds of area artists and musicians as part of its grand opening.

“The last couple of weeks, our architects, our builders really came through and really allowed us to be able to do this presentation … I’m so happy for our community, for our kids to get something they can be proud of,” Cameron R-1 School District Superintendent Matt Robinson said.

