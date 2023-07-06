Cameron Park Board confronts contractor regarding errors at $6.7 million sports complex

Months after opening the $6.7 million Cameron Community Park at Old Somerville, members of the Cameron Park Board met face-to-face with Herner Construction during their most recent meeting to discuss a myriad of design issues regarding the new ballpark.

A few of the immediate concerns presented by the board included: constructing the bathroom/concession stands backward, the field surface and outfield conditions, which prompted the relocation of the District 16 high school baseball tournament to Lathrop, as well as several other issues concerning parents and coaches.

“Quite honestly, I feel like the project we’re currently in still hasn’t been finished. I want my kids, my grandkids, and more importantly than me being selfish with mine … I want it perfect, and I think anybody in here would want the same thing if we’re investing this large amount of money,” said Derrick Lannigan, who the Cameron City Council recently approved appointing to the park board.

Much of the discussion during the meeting regarded whether to retain Herner Construction for the second phase of park construction, which early estimates place at $1.3 million for a shelter house, a pickle ball court - partially funded through a Lake and Water Conservation Act grant - and several other park amenities.

Herner Construction Project Manager Nick Nigh admitted Herner made mistakes. However, they attempted to rectify the mistakes by providing upgrades such as a cider ceiling and canopy for the concession stand.

“The city got a $50,000 canopy added to the concession building for free, that faces the north. In addition to that, it was upgraded to all cedar (ceilings) underneath, so there were substantial upgrades (in response). If I could defend this for a second … Everybody felt like the upgrades to the free canopy and all of the (other) upgrades were more beneficial than having the concession window facing the other direction,” Nigh said.

During the meeting, the board also explored replacing the infield surface. A few options presented included a field surface similar to one utilized by Northwest Missouri State University and several other options utilized by both high school and college athletic programs. However, some of those options seem cost prohibitive considering city officials would have to periodically add another layer of surface in between seasons. Nigh and the park board agreed to meet at a later date to further discuss resolving construction errors at the park.

“The fields are beautiful, and we’ve been able to use them to the best of our ability at this point. It’s new, and nothing is ever perfect when it’s new. But when we move forward with this next project, and if we say ‘You guy’s company is definitely the one we’re going with,’ what I don’t want to see is things built backwards. I just want to make sure, if we’re going to make a large investment, I want to make sure we’re doing everything exactly how it’s supposed to be done, even if we have to double and triple check it,” Lannigan said.